PIER Group announced the successful implementation of Wi-Fi 6E Standard Power at the University of Notre Dame’s iconic stadium, making it the first university stadium in the nation to activate this advanced technology. As fans filled the historic 94-year-old venue this fall, Notre Dame’s IT team, with PIER Group, launched the groundbreaking network upgrade.

For decades, the stadium has been a beacon of college football excellence, crafted by the same architects who designed Yankee Stadium and Comiskey Park. But as demand for data surged, with fans using record amounts of bandwidth per game, the time came to evolve. Both PIER Group and Notre Dame recognized the need for a digital upgrade to match the passion of its fans and the expanding role of the stadium as a year-round event space.

The decision to introduce Wi-Fi 6E Standard Power wasn’t simply about enhancing the game-day experience; but a forward-thinking move to support the stadium’s full potential, not just as a sports venue but as a hub for concerts, movie nights, and even international sports matches. Now, fans can enjoy faster streaming, real-time stats, ticketless entry, and, soon, interactive features like augmented reality (AR) views of live highlights and even an Amazon walk-out store right in the stadium.

The transition to Wi-Fi 6E in the nearly century-old venue came with a unique set of challenges. Thick concrete walls, high-density crowd areas, and a packed event schedule made the project complex. PIER Group, working closely with the stadium’s IT team, navigated these obstacles to ensure seamless coverage across the venue while preserving its historic design.

To support the Wi-Fi 6E spectrum, the team installed over 1,100 HPE Aruba outdoor access points, 150 network switches, and Automated Frequency Coordination (AFC) technology to dynamically optimize performance. The team used 3D printers to create custom covers to hide technology on ceilings and right in the stands, and crafted solutions to unique railing technology. For special events, the team also developed movable Wi-Fi structures, ensuring guests on the field enjoy the same robust connectivity as those in the stands.

By the second game of the 2024 season, fans were already making full use of the upgraded network. Data usage skyrocketed, setting new records as fans streamed videos, tracked stats, and stayed connected without the frustrating lags of the past.

Beyond enhancing fan engagement, the upgrade has transformed stadium operations, from more efficient crowd control to better concession and security management. For international sports events, the network even tracks real-time grass growth, ensuring a pristine playing surface. The infrastructure is designed to scale, prepared not only to support future sports tech but also to facilitate cutting-edge academic research on campus, opening new opportunities for IoT, AR, and AI research.

