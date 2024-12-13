Latest News

The Indiana State Fairgrounds has announced details for the 2025 indoor track and field season at Indiana Farm Bureau Fall Creek Pavilion.

2025 marks the second year of indoor track & field at the State Fairgrounds, welcoming premier national competitions and a variety of local, and regional meets. Athletes and fans alike can look forward to an exhilarating lineup of competitions that will showcase top-tier talent and foster a spirit of sportsmanship and excellence.

The 2025 Indoor Track & Field Schedule at the Indiana State Fairgrounds includes:

  • Saturday, January 18th – Hoosier Horsepower Classic
  • Friday & Saturday, January 24th & 25th – Crossroads of America Invitational
  • Friday & Saturday, January 31st & February 1st – Midwest Classic
  • Saturday, February 8th – Fairgrounds Invitational
  • Tuesday & Wednesday, February 25th & 26th – Ohio Valley Conference Indoor Track and Field Championships
  • Friday & Saturday, February 28th & March 1st – Big Ten Conference Indoor Track and Field Championships
  • Thursday through Saturday, March 13th to 15th – NCAA DII Indoor National Championships
  • Saturday, March 29th – Hoosier State Relays

For more information about Indoor Track and Field, visit FallCreekPavilion.com.

On By Celia Neukam

