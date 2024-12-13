The Indiana State Fairgrounds has announced details for the 2025 indoor track and field season at Indiana Farm Bureau Fall Creek Pavilion.
2025 marks the second year of indoor track & field at the State Fairgrounds, welcoming premier national competitions and a variety of local, and regional meets. Athletes and fans alike can look forward to an exhilarating lineup of competitions that will showcase top-tier talent and foster a spirit of sportsmanship and excellence.
The 2025 Indoor Track & Field Schedule at the Indiana State Fairgrounds includes:
- Saturday, January 18th – Hoosier Horsepower Classic
- Friday & Saturday, January 24th & 25th – Crossroads of America Invitational
- Friday & Saturday, January 31st & February 1st – Midwest Classic
- Saturday, February 8th – Fairgrounds Invitational
- Tuesday & Wednesday, February 25th & 26th – Ohio Valley Conference Indoor Track and Field Championships
- Friday & Saturday, February 28th & March 1st – Big Ten Conference Indoor Track and Field Championships
- Thursday through Saturday, March 13th to 15th – NCAA DII Indoor National Championships
- Saturday, March 29th – Hoosier State Relays
For more information about Indoor Track and Field, visit FallCreekPavilion.com.
