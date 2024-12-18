The Orange County Community Foundation is excited to announce that Ayla Steele, a standout student from Orleans High School, has been selected as the 2025 Lilly Endowment Community Scholar. Ayla’s remarkable academic achievements, leadership qualities, and commitment to community service make her a perfect representative of this esteemed scholarship. She plans to attend Purdue University, where she will co-major in Cell, Molecular, and Developmental Biology, with the goal of becoming a molecular biologist and university professor.

Ayla’s dedication extends far beyond her studies. She is a committed member of the National Honor Society, Student Council, and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and holds the position of co-captain on several sports teams. In addition, her work as a digital fabrication lab intern and her involvement in 4-H demonstrate her innovative mindset and leadership skills. Ayla also gives back to her community through volunteer work, including her role with the Community Foundation Youth Council.

This highly competitive scholarship, awarded to just one student from Orange County each year, offers full tuition, fees, and an additional allowance of up to $900 per year for books and equipment. Recipients also gain access to the Lilly Scholars Network, where they can connect with other scholars and enhance their leadership skills.

Please join us in congratulating Ayla on receiving this prestigious honor and wish her continued success as she embarks on this exciting new chapter of her academic journey!