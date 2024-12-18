On December 17, 2024, Washington Police Department (WPD) officers were dispatched to a residence on E Hefron St after a motorcycle was reported stolen. Later that same day, officers on the second shift responded to an apartment complex on S Meridian St, where the stolen motorcycle had been found. Following their investigation, officers made contact with 35-year-old Robert Thompson of Washington. Thompson was arrested without incident for vehicle theft and for an outstanding warrant related to a petition to revoke his suspended sentence.

Shortly afterward, WPD officers and detectives were called to the intersection of NW 16th St and Cherry St for a report of a vehicle crash involving a man with a firearm. Upon arriving at the scene, officers detained 20-year-old Pierre Charles of Washington without incident. The investigation revealed that the crash stemmed from an ongoing domestic dispute. Authorities discovered an airsoft gun resembling a handgun, which was seized. Charles was arrested on multiple charges, including battery with a deadly weapon, intimidation with a deadly weapon, reckless driving, and pointing a firearm. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the case.

In a separate incident, a WPD detective spotted 18-year-old Emery Bibbs of Washington near the library. Bibbs had an active warrant for sexual misconduct with a minor, stemming from an investigation conducted by WPD, Daviess County DCS, and SWICACC. Bibbs was arrested without incident.