Cedar Crest Intermediate School is celebrating a major achievement, having been ranked #8 among Indiana middle schools by U.S. News and World Report. With an impressive overall score of 98.56 out of 100, the school has earned a prestigious place among the state’s educational leaders.

This recognition reflects the dedication and hard work of Cedar Crest’s students, staff, and families, who have worked together to build a community where academic excellence thrives. The ranking serves as a testament to the school’s unwavering commitment to providing an environment where every student is empowered to succeed.

The school’s impressive performance is the result of a shared focus on high standards, a passion for learning, and a strong sense of community. Cedar Crest Intermediate School continues to be a place where students are encouraged to reach their full potential, both academically and personally.

With this exciting achievement, Cedar Crest looks forward to even greater accomplishments ahead, continuing to foster an environment where excellence is the standard and every student is ready to shine. The Cedar Crest community remains as committed as ever to raising the bar and ensuring that all students are Ranger Ready!

