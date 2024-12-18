Latest News

The Dubois County Health Department has announced an open house along with new programs coming in 2025.

On Thursday, January 23rd, 2025, they will be hosting an open house from 2 to 5 PM. This event is an opportunity to see the education room at the health department, located at 1187 South Saint Charles Street, where some of their new programs will be held.

A wide variety of new programs will be offered in 2025 by the Dubois County Health Department including:

  • GOAL (Get Onboard Active Living)
  • Natural Diabetes Prevention Program
  • Freedom from Smoking
  • CATCH My Breath (Youth Vaping Prevention)
  • Give Kids a Smile
  • Older Adult Fall Prevention Education
  • Sharps Disposal Program
  • ATV Helmet Distribution Program
  • Car Seat Checks
  • Stop the Bleed Training
  • CPR Training
  • Suicide Prevention Kits

For more information on these programs, contact them at 812-481-7050.

