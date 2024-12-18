The Dubois County Health Department has announced an open house along with new programs coming in 2025.
On Thursday, January 23rd, 2025, they will be hosting an open house from 2 to 5 PM. This event is an opportunity to see the education room at the health department, located at 1187 South Saint Charles Street, where some of their new programs will be held.
A wide variety of new programs will be offered in 2025 by the Dubois County Health Department including:
- GOAL (Get Onboard Active Living)
- Natural Diabetes Prevention Program
- Freedom from Smoking
- CATCH My Breath (Youth Vaping Prevention)
- Give Kids a Smile
- Older Adult Fall Prevention Education
- Sharps Disposal Program
- ATV Helmet Distribution Program
- Car Seat Checks
- Stop the Bleed Training
- CPR Training
- Suicide Prevention Kits
For more information on these programs, contact them at 812-481-7050.
