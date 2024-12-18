The Dubois County Health Department has announced an open house along with new programs coming in 2025.

On Thursday, January 23rd, 2025, they will be hosting an open house from 2 to 5 PM. This event is an opportunity to see the education room at the health department, located at 1187 South Saint Charles Street, where some of their new programs will be held.

A wide variety of new programs will be offered in 2025 by the Dubois County Health Department including:

GOAL (Get Onboard Active Living)

Natural Diabetes Prevention Program

Freedom from Smoking

CATCH My Breath (Youth Vaping Prevention)

Give Kids a Smile

Older Adult Fall Prevention Education

Sharps Disposal Program

ATV Helmet Distribution Program

Car Seat Checks

Stop the Bleed Training

CPR Training

Suicide Prevention Kits

For more information on these programs, contact them at 812-481-7050.