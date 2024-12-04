Jasper Endows Today & Tomorrow (JETT) presented seventeen grants in 2024 totaling $53,375.50 to local and national non-profit organizations. These organizations included:

Sleep in Heavenly Peace ($5,000.00)

Eleven Point Rural Fire Department ($4,140.00)

SOBER DUCO ($2,500.00)

Brothers for Veterans ($2,705.00)

Hoosier Mountain Biking Association ($2,295.00)

Jasper Strassenfest Committee ($121.00)

Traditional Arts Today ($2,500.00)

Young Women LEAD ($2,500.00)

Family Promise ($2,500.00)

Area 11 Special Olympics Michigan ($3,937.50)

Civil Air Patrol ($1,500.00)

H.U.G.S. Ranch ($4,656.00)

Dubois County Leadership Academy ($4,125.00)

Indiana Department of Child Services ($2,500.00)

Anderson Woods ($5,625.00)

Parents Supporting Education ($2,000.00)

Master Arts Theatre ($4,771.00)

JETT is a giving circle for associate owners of Jasper Engines & Transmissions and their families that focuses on pooling resources and creating a more significant combined impact on our communities. They aim to learn more about philanthropic opportunities and support those organizations that promote intelligent giving. JETT has awarded 119 grants since its inception in 2013, totaling $395,113.52.

Each year, a portion of a member’s donation helps build the JETT endowment, totaling over $427,079.75. JETT membership has steadily increased from 29 members in 2013 to 328 in 2024.