State Sen. Daryl Schmitt (R-Jasper) has been appointed by Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray (R-Martinsville) to serve on five committees for the 124th Indiana General Assembly.

Schmitt will serve as a member of the following Senate committees:

Education and Career Development

Elections

Family and Children Services

Insurance and Financial Institutions

Local Government

Committee hearings can be viewed online by visiting iga.in.gov, as well as legislative calendars, agendas, vote tallies, and proposed legislation.

The 2025 legislative session ceremonially began with Organization Day on November 19th. The Senate is scheduled to reconvene for the session on January 8th.