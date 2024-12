In this episode, Dave Flynn talks with Hometown Hiring Co-Founder, Luke Hochgesang, about what Hometown Hiring is, what services they offer to connect applicants and employers, and how bridging the gap between veterans and local companies benefits the community.

Learn more about Hometown Hiring: Dubois County by visiting their website: https://www.hometownhiring.com/

https://youtu.be/cBMU0sZK_b0