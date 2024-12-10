Cora Mannen, age 67, of Huntingburg, passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2024, at her residence.

She was born February 20, 1957, in Newburgh, Indiana, to Raymond and Clara (Holmes) Kline. Cora formerly worked as a nurse’s aide and loved spending time with her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughters, Amanda Kline and Shelly Kline; brothers, David Ray Kline and Raymond Eugene Kline; and sister, Diane Kline.

Cora is survived by her son, Jason Kline (Lisa) of Huntingburg; granddaughters, Laci Kline and Samantha Kline both of Huntingburg, Kayse Lopez (Gerson) of Jasper; great-grandson, Stefano; siblings, Marie Chase of Tennyson, Lucille Kline of Michigan, Carol Bauer of Huntingburg, Norma Giroux (Roland) of Holland, Albert Kline (Tina) of Holland, Charles Kline of Loogootee, Kathy Feltner (Larry) of St. Anthony and Patsy Rholman (Donald) of Jasper; by nieces, nephews, great niece and nephews.

Friends may call for visitation from 4:00-7:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 11, 2024, at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg. A memorial service will be held at 7:00 p.m., Wednesday evening, at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Fairmount Cemetery. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com