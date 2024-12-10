Ada Kathleen Ingle, 95, formerly of Eckerty, Indiana passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2024, at Serenity Springs Northwood in Jasper, IN.

She was born on May 4, 1929, in Franklin, Indiana to Raymond and Thelma (Newton) Holzbog. Kathleen married Clayton Ingle on February 24, 1951, and he preceded her in death. She retired from Patoka School after several years. Kathleen enjoyed working in her flower garden.

She was preceded in death by her husband Clayton Ingle who died on August 17, 2003, her parents, Raymond and Thelma, two granddaughters, Jacklyn Nicole Ingle, and Jennifer Lynn Bromm, two brothers, Hershal Holzbog, and Donald Holzbog, seven sisters, Mabel Linthkum, Marie Riley, Freida “Peachie” Wilkes, Velda Holzbog, Lois Holzbog, Macel Holzbog, and Wanda Gehlhausen.

She is survived by two sons, Terry (Betty) Ingle of St. Anthony, Larry Ingle of Eckerty, 7 grandchildren, Troy (Aby) Ingle of Milltown, Katie (Daniel) Crecelius of English, Ethan (Lindsey) Ingle of Eckerty, Crystal (Derek) Hochgesang of Ferdinand, Emily (Phil) Hasenour of Ferdinand, Curt (Janna) Bromm of Whitestown, Nathan (Kelli) Bromm of Zionsville, 15 great grandchildren, three sisters, Loretta Lytle, Wilma “Necie” Morgan of Birdseye, and Vivian Taylor of Marengo, three brothers, Raymond Lee Holzbog of Taswell, Sammie Holzbog of English and Roy Holzbog of English, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends can visit on Thursday December 12, 2024, from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Denbo Funeral Home in English, Indiana and again on Friday from 9:00 A.M until the time of service at 11:00 A.M.

A funeral service will be held Friday December 13, 2024, at 11:00 A.M with Bro. Joe Crow to officiate. Burial will follow in Bethany Union Cemetery.

