Eunice A. Butke, age 94, of Stendal, Indiana, passed away at 11:25 a.m., on Sunday, December 8, 2024, at Brookside Village in Jasper.

She was born August 18, 1930, in Stendal, to Erich and Ola (Henke) Meyer; and married Reuben D. Butke on October 24, 1953, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Stendal. She was a graduate of Stendal High School’s Class of 1948. Eunice worked as a Title One reading aide, bookkeeper, baby sitter for her grandchildren and secretary at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church where she was a lifelong member. She was preceded in death by her husband, Reuben Butke, who passed away on January 20, 2021; her parents; and one brother, Erich “Bud” Meyer, Jr.

Eunice is survived by three children, Kent Benjamin (Marcia) Butke of Huntingburg, Amy Lynne (Gary) Gonnerman of Stendal and Beth Kay (John) Kendall of Holland; two sisters, Hazel Katter of Martinsville and Inza Dedrick of Jasper; six grandchildren, Krista (Wes) Gearhart of Lafayette, Leigh (Derrick) Hochgesang of Huntingburg, Jace (Katie) Gonnerman of Crozet, VA, Erich (Jessica) Kendall of Santa Claus, Sarah (Jake) Bradley of Princeton and Katelyn (Ricardo) Gil of Winston Salem, NC; and by thirteen great-grandchildren with one on the way.

Funeral services for Eunice Butke will be held at 11:00 a.m., E.S.T., on Thursday, December 12, 2024, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Stendal with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Pastor John Beasley will officiate at the service.

Friends may call for visitation at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church from 9:00-11:00 a.m., on Thursday, the day of the funeral service. Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.

Memorial contributions can be made to St. Peter’s Lutheran Church. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Eunice’s caregivers, Sherry, Mina and Sophie, for their care and compassion. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com