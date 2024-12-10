On December 9, 2024, at approximately 12:21 p.m. Gibson County Central Dispatch received a 911 report of a car versus semi accident in the 9900 block of West State Road 65 in Johnson, Indiana. Communications Officer Bethney Anthis dispatched county units as well as the Owensville Fire Territory and Gibson County Ambulance Service to the scene after learning that the driver of the passenger car was entrapped inside their vehicle.



Upon arriving on scene Deputy Wesley Baumgart began an investigation into the incident. After speaking with witnesses on scene and reviewing dash cam footage from other vehicles in the area it was determined that a Maroon 2005 Toyota Camry was traveling eastbound on State Road 165 near County Road 1000 West when the vehicle crossed the center of the roadway and struck a loaded semi-trailer pulled by a White 2022 Kenworth semi.



During the investigation of the accident the Owensville Montgomery Township Fire Territory extricated the driver of the Toyota Camry. The Gibson County Ambulance Service transported the driver to an Evansville area hospital for treatment for serious bodily injuries.

Assisting the Sheriff’s Office in this investigation was the Indiana State Police and Owensville Police Department.



This is an active and open investigation.



All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.