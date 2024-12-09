From left, graduates, Br. John Black, Nicholas Biever, and Br. Elias Bar-Shimon pray during the graduation Mass in the Archabbey Church on December 6.

Twenty graduates of Saint Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology, St. Meinrad, IN, were awarded Master of Divinity degrees at the commencement ceremony in the Archabbey Church on December 6th.

Those receiving Master of Divinity degrees were: