Twenty graduates of Saint Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology, St. Meinrad, IN, were awarded Master of Divinity degrees at the commencement ceremony in the Archabbey Church on December 6th.
Those receiving Master of Divinity degrees were:
- Brother Elias Bar-Shimon, Brother John Black, Brother Paul Marie Castieau, and Brother Seraphim Mary Heffernan, Carmelite Monastery of Wyoming
- Deacon Nicholas Biever, Deacon Keith Hart, Deacon Aaron Herrenbruck, and Deacon Clint Johnson, Diocese of Evansville, IN
- Deacon Joel Brackett, Diocese of Little Rock, AR
- Deacon Thomas Day and Deacon Isaac Siefker, Archdiocese of Indianapolis, IN
- Deacon Charles Delano, Diocese of Springfield, IL
- Justin Farr, Diocese of Nashville, TN
- Deacon Alexander J. Houston, Diocese of Knoxville, TN
- Conrad Jaconette, Diocese of Owensboro, KY
- Andre Nadeau, Diocese of Manchester, NH
- Deacon Richard Perkins, Diocese of Mobile AL
- Brother Michael Reyes, OSB, Saint Meinrad Archabbey
- Deacon Luan Van Tran, Diocese of Burlington, VT
- Giang Dinh Vu, Diocese of Tulsa, OK
You must be logged in to post a comment.