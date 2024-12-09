Sixty-seven (67) year old, Jeff Hall of Burleson, Texas passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 03, 2024.

He was born on August 29, 1957, in Sullivan, Indiana to Melba and Lowell Hall.

He graduated from North Central High School in Farmersburg in 1975 and attended Indiana State University in Terre Haute, Indiana, where he studied Criminology. He became an expert in the field of cargo theft and a business partner at Transit Risk Management (TRM). He was preceded in death by his father, Lowell. Jeff is survived by his wife, Kari, and sons Alex, and Zach of Burleson, Texas. His mother Melba Hall of Vincennes, Indiana. A brother, Brent Wible, and wife Darlene of Jasper, Indiana. A sister, Lori Phillips, and husband Brian of Vincennes, Indiana. Nephews, Bart Wible and Lukas Hill. Niece and God-daughter, Ambra Baker and husband Tyler. Three great nephews, Tristin Wible, Huck Baker, and Jaelen Hill and great nieces, Zoey Wible and Indie Baker.

A celebration of life will be held in Texas, California, and Indiana at a later date.