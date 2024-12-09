The Indiana University Center for Rural Engagement is hosting its annual Rural Conference on May 12-13, 2025, at the French Lick Springs Resort in French Lick, Indiana. This two-day event brings together community leaders, residents, professionals, and researchers to explore opportunities and challenges facing Indiana’s rural communities.

The conference will feature breakout sessions, demonstrations, and poster presentations that focus on innovative solutions, rural partnerships, and community development. Doors open at 8 a.m., with sessions running from 9 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. daily.

The full conference registration fee is $80 per person, while a one-day rate is available for $50. Scholarships are also offered to ensure broad participation, with inquiries directed to iucre@iu.edu. Registration opens in early 2025, and proposals for session topics and presentations are being accepted until December 31, 2024.

Attendees will engage with Indiana University researchers and leaders from various sectors to exchange perspectives and build networks. The event emphasizes empowering rural voices, expanding community connections, and celebrating the culture and heritage of rural Indiana.

For more details or to submit session ideas, visit go.iu.edu/2025rural.