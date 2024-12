In this episode, Ty Hunter is joined by Jenna Budell and Stacey Kirby, of Young Women LEAD Indiana, to discuss what Young Women LEAD is, what the conference is intended to inspire in the local youth, why people should register for the upcoming March event, and more.

Register online after the January 8th, 2025 opening: https://youngwomenlead.com/events-calendar/young-women-lead-indiana/

https://youtu.be/plFDMyvwjCc