With the holiday season upon us, it is especially important to keep in mind those less fortunate.

THE ANNUAL TOYS FOR TATS EVENT IS SUNDAY, DECEMBER 8TH FROM 10AM UNTIL 7PM AT ELECTRIC GRAFFITI TATTOO STUDIO AT 708 MAIN STREET IN JASPER.

Produced by: Ty Hunter

https://youtu.be/QCJdVe8P_U0