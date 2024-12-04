The holiday season will once again bring joy to families in Daviess and Martin Counties as the 34th annual Cops and Kids program, organized by the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 101, returns in 2024. This cherished tradition pairs children from Head Start and Kidstuff programs with volunteers to ensure they receive much-needed clothing and their most-wanted toys for Christmas.

Scheduled for December 19 at the Walmart in Washington, the event will allow approximately 135 children to shop for gifts alongside volunteers, who include members of local, state, and federal law enforcement, fire departments, the courts, and other first responders. Each child will have $200 to spend, ensuring they can select both necessities and special treats for the season. After shopping, participants will enjoy a visit with Santa, the Grinch, Sparky, and McGruff. The day will conclude with the children returning to their schools, where they’ll receive lunch from McDonald’s and take home all their new items.

The program has relied on the support of the community and local businesses for over three decades, with donations making the event possible year after year. Contributions can be made to the Cops and Kids program through the Sheriff’s Departments in Daviess and Martin Counties, either in person or by mail. Donations of any size are welcomed and can be made payable to FOP Cops and Kids.

For more information about the 2024 Cops and Kids event in Martin County, contact Martin County Sheriff Josh Greene or Chief Deputy Keith Keller at (812) 247-3726.

This program continues to bring smiles and joy to children, creating a brighter holiday season for families in need.