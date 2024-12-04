Purdue Extension Orange County is teaming up with Indiana 4-H to present Life Lessons, an eight-week virtual series aimed at equipping high school students in grades 9 through 12 with essential life skills for adulthood. This engaging and interactive program is designed to ease the challenges of “adulting” while fostering connections among youth across Indiana.

From January 14 to March 4, 2025, the sessions will occur every Tuesday evening from 7 to 8 p.m. EST. The series, open to both 4-H members and non-members, costs $25 per participant and will be held online via Zoom and Google Classroom. Participants will also receive hands-on kits for home-based activities to enhance the learning experience.

The Life Lessons curriculum covers a wide range of practical skills critical for young adults:

January 14 : Social Media & Online Safety

: Social Media & Online Safety January 21 : Banking & Budgeting

: Banking & Budgeting January 28 : Self-Care & Mental Health

: Self-Care & Mental Health February 4 : Food Preparation & Safety

: Food Preparation & Safety February 11 : Auto Care

: Auto Care February 18 : Home Care

: Home Care February 25 : Etiquette & People Skills

: Etiquette & People Skills March 4: Celebration!

The program culminates in a special celebration, complete with a “celebration box” filled with surprises to commemorate participants’ journeys.

This initiative provides a unique opportunity for students to acquire real-world skills while engaging in a fun, supportive, and educational environment. The lessons are designed to prepare participants for the responsibilities of adulthood, whether managing finances, cooking safely, or navigating social interactions.

Space is limited, so early registration is encouraged. Interested participants can register online at https://4hlifelessons2025.4honline.com.

For additional information, contact Veronica Portillo at the Purdue Extension Office by email at vportill@purdue.edu or by phone at 812-723-7107.