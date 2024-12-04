Anonia D. Blessinger, age 71, of Huntingburg, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2024 at Linda E. White Hospice House in Evansville.

She was born on September 18, 1953 in Indianapolis to Malvin, Sr. and Linda (Holding) Dicus. Anonia retired as an associate from Walmart. She was a member of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and the Eagles. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, her cats, Kenzie and Cooper and her friends, especially Linda Barnett, playing Bingo, collecting elephants, and going to steak night at the VFW. She is preceded in death by her parents; her partner of 31+ years, Jerry Lamkin, Sr. who passed away in 2011; a brother, Malvin “Ed” Dicus Jr.; two sisters, Nancy Layton and Jan Loma.

Anonia is survived by her children, Randy Blessinger of Jasper and Jerry Lamkin, Jr. of Huntingburg; her sisters, Mina Hernandez of Louisville, Sarah Kinder of Jasper, Zada (Randy) Stratman of Dale; three grandchildren, Kylie, Neveah and Miles Lamkin. Several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Anonia Blessinger will be held at Nass and Son Funeral Home on Friday, December 6, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. Jim LeClere will officiate the service. Burial will be at Denbo Cemetery in English at a later date.

Visitation will held on Friday, the day of the service, from 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at Nass and Son Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Linda E. White Hospice House. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com.