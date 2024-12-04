Todd Nance, 40, of Sellersburg, has been sentenced to fifteen years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release after pleading guilty to distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, armed drug trafficking, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to court documents, Todd Nance was a known drug dealer and was observed by law enforcement selling at least 263 grams of methamphetamine and various firearms out of his residence located in Sellersburg, Indiana. During a portion of that time, Nance was on pretrial release for multiple drug charges in state court, including felony possession of methamphetamine.

On April 29, 2024, Nance sold a .38 revolver and approximately 115 grams of methamphetamine to another person in exchange for $1,550 cash. During the transaction, Nance was carrying a 9mm handgun in his waistband.

On May 30, 2024, law enforcement officers conducted a court-authorized search of Nance’s residence. Investigators found and seized 50 grams of methamphetamine and seven firearms, including a 12-gauge sawed off shotgun, a Ruger 9mm with an extended magazine, cocaine, fentanyl, and assorted pills. Nance is prohibited from ever legally possessing firearms due to his previous felony convictions for Possession of Methamphetamine and Residential Entry.

“This violent felon sold guns, fentanyl, methamphetamine, and other drugs in our community—all while illegally armed with an arsenal that included a sawed-off shotgun and a semiautomatic handgun with an extended magazine,” said Zachary A. Myers, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana. “Deadly drugs and deadly weapons in the hands of repeat offenders cause tremendous damage to every community, large and small. Every neighborhood deserves to be safe from career criminals like Nance, and I commend the FBI, Clarksville Police Department, and our federal prosecutors for their efforts to take him off our streets. The fifteen-year federal prison sentence imposed here demonstrates that these very serious crimes will result in very serious consequences.”

“The defendant threatened the safety of the community and endangered lives through his choice to engage in the illegal sale of guns and drugs. This sentence sends a very clear message – those who choose to profit from violence and drug addiction will find themselves facing lengthy prison time,” said Herbert J. Stapleton, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Indianapolis Field Office. “The FBI and our law enforcement partners remain dedicated to ensuring those who engage in this illegal and destructive behavior will be held accountable for their actions.”

The FBI and the Clarksville Police Department investigated this case. The sentence was imposed by Chief U.S. District Judge Tanya Walton Pratt.

U.S. Attorney Myers thanked Assistant U.S. Attorney Jordan Oliver, who prosecuted this case.