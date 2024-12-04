Wayne C. Persohn, age 73, of Schnellville, Indiana, passed away at 4:33 a.m. on Wednesday, December 4, 2024, at home surrounded by family.

Wayne was born in Indianapolis, Indiana, on September 1, 1951, to Larry and Mary (Schitter) Persohn. He married Irene A. Mathias on October 10, 1970, at Precious Blood Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana. She preceded him in death on June 3, 2011.

He worked for Krempp Lumber through the Laborer’s Union for 30 years until his retirement.

He was a member of Divine Mercy Parish – Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Schnellville, Indiana, and the Schnellville Community Club and Conservation Club.

Wayne enjoyed fishing, playing cards, hunting, and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Surviving are one daughter, Jayme Persohn, (Dean Ford), two sons, Kent (Anette) Persohn, and Keith (Jill) Persohn, all of Schnellville, Indiana, seven grandchildren, Kyle, Carter, Claudia, Claire, Lexi, Karsyn, and Sam, one great granddaughter, Chloe, one sister, Charlotte (Fred) Ernst, Jasper, IN, two brothers, Steve (Dana) Persohn, and Kenny (Sharon) Persohn, both of Schnellville, IN, and nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death are his wife and his parents.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Wayne C. Persohn will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 9, 2024, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Schnellville, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. Mass time at the church on Monday.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Sacred Heart Cemetery Fund or to a favorite charity.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com