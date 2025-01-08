Latest News

2025 Dubois County Soil & Water Conservation District Annual Meeting Set for February 20th Dubois Strong Hosting Open House Early February Two New Surgeons To Join Memorial Hospital Huntinburg Library Announces Upcoming Closures Daviess Community Hospital to Receive $29,740 from United Way of Daviess County

The Dubois County Soil & Water Conservation District invites the public to their Annual Meeting on Thursday, February 20th, at 6:30 PM EST at the St. Anthony Community Center, located at 4665 South Cross Street in St. Anthony.

Guest speaker, Ray McCormick will speak about his experience with no-till, cover crops, and soil health. McCormick has 30 years’ experience on his 3,200-acre farm in Knox County. He has been named No-Till Farmer’s 2024 Conservation Ag Operator Fellow and also served as the Indiana Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts President from 2010-2012.

The annual meeting includes the election of a SWCD supervisor. Incumbent Supervisor, Arlene Fleck is on the ballot. SWCD supervisors are part of a governmental organization responsible for the wise management of Indiana’s soil and water resources and the environment in which we live. Serving on the SWCD Board is a great responsibility, but also is an opportunity for a person to make a difference in their county. The SWCD takes nominations from the floor, so any qualified person interested in serving a 3-year term may place their name on the ballot that evening.

The catered meal is being provided by the St. Anthony Community Center and meal tickets cost $15. Reservations can be made by contacting the SWCD office at (812) 482-1171 extension 3 and will be accepted through Monday, February 10th.

In the event of inclement weather on February 20th, the snow date is Tuesday, February 25th.

The SWCD will hold a short reorganization meeting immediately following the annual meeting.

On By Celia Neukam

Related Post