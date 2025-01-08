The Dubois Strong Economic Development Corporation is set to host an open house on Thursday, February 6th, 2025, from 11:30 AM to 1 PM, at the Parklands Pavillion, located at 800 West 15th Street in Jasper.

This event is a chance to come out and learn about Dubois Strong’s plans for 2025 while having some food.

Doors open at 11:30 AM, lunch will be served at noon, and the event concludes at 1 PM.

They ask that you register by January 22nd, 2025, as they need a count for the catering company. Make sure that you register each person who is going to attend so they have an accurate food count number.