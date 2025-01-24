Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company has announced Compliance Analyst, Amanda Seng, recently completed the BSA/AML Institute, a professional certification program, sponsored by the Community Banker University® and was named the Bank’s BSA Officer.

To earn this certification, Amanda attended the recent ICBA BSA/AML Institute and completed the certification examinations covering the fundamental concepts of BSA/AML regulations and their applications.

Amanda began her banking career with Springs Valley in 2021 as a Commercial Loan Processor. During this time, she has also served as an Adjunct Professor of Economics at Vincennes University Jasper Campus (VUJC).

A 2014 graduate of Northeast Dubois High School in Dubois, Indiana, Amanda continued her education at Western Kentucky University, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Marketing and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics in 2018. She then received her Master of Business Administration (MBA) in 2019 from Western Kentucky University.

She currently resides in Dubois, Indiana, and is an active member of the St. Isidore Catholic Parish. In her free time, Amanda enjoys reading and spending time with her friends and family.