Oil painting titled “Mile High Sandia Christmas” created by artist Joe Overby on display in the Archabbey Library Gallery until February 27, 2025.

Saint Meinrad Archabbey Library Gallery is hosting an exhibit of oil paintings by Owensboro, KY, artist, Joe Overby, titled “Looking Back”, which will run from January 21st through February 27th.

The exhibit includes two paintings from Overby’s days as a student in the 1960s when he was encouraged to paint “what you feel” rather than to paint “what you see.” Over a lifetime of experiments with various media, oil painting remains his first love, and landscapes his preferred subject matter.

Overby has won awards at the Buffalo Paintout through the Owensboro Museum of Fine Art and the Owensboro Art Guild. His work is in various private collections, including the Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, and the Owensboro Museum of Fine Art.

For library hours, call (812) 357-6401 or (800) 987-7311, or visit the Archabbey Library’s website at saintmeinrad.edu/library/library-hours/.

The exhibit is free and open to the public. Those wishing to view the exhibit may want to arrive at least 30 minutes before closing time.