The Orange County Community Foundation proudly administers the Donnie Kee III Memorial Scholarship, a tribute to the remarkable life and legacy of Donald “Donnie” J. Kee III. Created on July 6, 2015, by Jill Brinegar Cloud and Cynthia Kee, this scholarship honors Donnie’s deep love for basketball, his commitment to education, and his unwavering devotion to his community.

Born on May 15, 1989, Donnie Kee III was the son of Donnie Kee Jr. and Cynthia Kee. A proud graduate of Paoli High School, Donnie went on to earn his degree from Indiana State University. He was preparing for a career in teaching when his life was tragically cut short in an accident.

Donnie’s passion for basketball was evident throughout his life. As a player during his high school years, and later as a coach for the fifth- and sixth-grade girls’ basketball teams at Paoli, Donnie inspired young athletes to embrace the values of teamwork and determination. His dedication to his alma mater was further reflected in his role as a substitute teacher at Paoli Community Schools and his tireless efforts to pursue a teaching career.

Known for his infectious joy, courage, and ability to overcome obstacles, Donnie embodied a spirit of self-improvement and service that continues to inspire those who knew him. The Donnie Kee III Memorial Scholarship was established to keep that spirit alive, providing opportunities for student-athletes who share his love for basketball and education.

Scholarship Criteria:

Open to senior girl basketball players from Paoli High School.

Candidates must demonstrate a passion for basketball on and off the court.

Applicants must be accepted into and attend a two- or four-year public or private institution of higher learning.

The scholarship is available to those who have not received a full scholarship from other sources.

Recipients may attend colleges or universities in any state.

The scholarship ensures Donnie’s legacy lives on, empowering future generations to achieve their educational and athletic dreams while upholding the values he held dear.

For the Orange County community, the Donnie Kee III Memorial Scholarship is more than an award—it’s a symbol of hope, perseverance, and the enduring impact one person can have on others.