Portrait of Novice Joshua Brahm on January 13, 2025.

Novice Joshua Brahm professed his temporary vows as a Benedictine monk in a ceremony on January 20, 2025, at Saint Meinrad Archabbey, St. Meinrad, IN.

He has completed his novitiate, a year of prayer and study of the Benedictine way of life. As is the custom during the profession of vows, he chose a religious name. Novice Joshua is now Brother Ambrose.

Brother Ambrose, 37, is a native of Ferdinand, IN, where he was a member of Christ the King Parish. He attended Forest Park High School in Ferdinand.

Brother Ambrose serves as assistant sacristan for the monastery. Before coming to Saint Meinrad, he worked at Kimball Electronics for five years where he served as utility, lower management/production support.

Temporary vows are typically for three years. This period offers a continuing opportunity for the monk and the monastic community to determine whether monastic life is, indeed, the right vocation for this individual.