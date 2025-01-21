Visit Dubois County, Inc. is now accepting applications for grants from the Tourism Promotion Fund. These grants are available to tourism-related organizations, festivals, events, attractions, and other projects designed to increase visitor attendance from outside the immediate area. Organizations with approved applications for previously funded projects or events may qualify for new grants if additional tourism benefits can be demonstrated. Special consideration will be given to organizations launching first-time events or projects.

In addition, Visit Dubois County, Inc. is accepting applications for the rental of its hydraulic, mobile concert stage. The stage is available for rent by community non-profits, businesses, or private organizations to host concerts, theater performances, sporting events, and other special occasions. Non-profits are given first priority for rentals. The cost to rent the stage for an event is $1,000.

To request an application, call Visit Dubois County at (812) 482-9115 or email info@VisitDuboisCounty.com. Applications can also be downloaded from the Visitors Center’s website. Completed grant applications must be submitted no later than March 1, 2025, to be considered for funding. Stage rental applications must be submitted at least four weeks prior to the event date. Early applications are encouraged to secure availability.

For additional tourism information, visit VisitDuboisCounty.com, call (812) 482-9115, or stop by the Dubois County Visitors Center located at 248 E. Third St., Suite C, Jasper, IN 47546.