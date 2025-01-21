Daviess Community Hospital will host its monthly Breastfeeding Support Group on Monday, February 10, from 10 a.m. to noon in Education Room 3 at 1314 E. Walnut St., Washington.

This event offers breastfeeding mothers and those expecting to breastfeed an opportunity to connect, share experiences, and receive guidance from a certified lactation counselor. Families and siblings are welcome to join, with light refreshments provided.

The group is designed to create a welcoming and relaxed space where participants can ask questions and find support. There is no cost to attend.

For more information, call (812) 254-2760, ext. 1344.