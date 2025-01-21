Latest News

The Greater Jasper community is invited to honor Dr. Lorey for her dedication and leadership as she prepares to embark on her next professional journey. An open house reception will be held on Monday, January 27, 2025, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Jasper High School Community Room, located at 1600 St. Charles Street in Jasper, Indiana.

This event provides an opportunity for colleagues, students, and community members to express their gratitude and best wishes for Dr. Lorey’s future endeavors. The reception will be followed by a board meeting.

Don’t miss this chance to celebrate a leader who has made a lasting impact on the Jasper community.

On By Joey Rehl

