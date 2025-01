In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam talks with Nancy Eckerle, Executive Director of the Jasper Chamber of Commerce, about what the Chamber does, how they help support Chamber members and provide community events to engage local people, and the various opportunities they provide to help get businesses off the ground in the local area.

Learn how to become a member of the Jasper Chamber by visiting their website: https://jasperin.org/

https://youtu.be/zoIit-kTxd4