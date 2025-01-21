In a brief ceremony, Novice Douglas Allison and Novice Patrick Barrett were clothed in the Benedictine habit at Saint Meinrad Archabbey, St. Meinrad, IN, on January 19, 2025. They now begin a year of monastic formation, including study of The Rule of St. Benedict and monastic history.

Candidate Douglas Allison

Novice Douglas, 24, is a native of Perrysburg, OH, where he was a member of St. Rose Catholic Church. He attended St. Francis de Sales School in Toledo, OH, and earned the rank of Eagle Scout at age 18 from the Boy Scouts of America. In 2023, he graduated from Bowling Green State University with a bachelor’s degree in accounting and finance.

Before entering the monastery, he organized and helped provide communion for homebound individuals for over 10 years and worked for the Ohio Auditor of the State.

Candidate James “Patrick” Barrett

Novice Patrick, 20, is a native of Texico, IL, where he was a member of St. Mary Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Mount Vernon, IL. He graduated from Mount Vernon Township High School in 2023.

Before entering the monastery, he worked as a lifeguard and did maintenance at a recreation facility and worked at an antique store. He served as a youth leader, master of ceremonies, and sacristan at his home parish in Mount Vernon.

Novices take a year off from formal studies and trades. The novitiate is a time of prayer and learning intended to help a novice discern his vocation as a monk. At the end of this year, a novice may be permitted to profess temporary vows of obedience, fidelity to the monastic way of life, and stability in the community of Saint Meinrad.