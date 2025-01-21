The annual DNR Division of Historic Preservation & Archaeology photo contest has started, with a deadline of Friday, April 4, for entering.

Open to photographers of any age and skill level, the contest has been held since 2005 to promote Indiana’s historic resources.

All structures in photo entries must be at least 50 years old and in Indiana but don’t have to be fully restored. Photos of exclusively natural elements will not be accepted.

Photos must have been taken within the last two years. There are five categories to submit photographs: Color, Black & White, Altered, Kids (under 18), and Faces of Architecture, which is the theme of this year’s Historic Preservation Month. For the Faces of Architecture category, send photos of buildings that feature gargoyles, grotesques, or other designs that feature carvings of faces. These faces can be of any creature, real or mythical.

Each photographer may enter up to three images along with the required entry form for each photo. Images should be emailed to DHPAConnect@dnr.IN.gov and must be JPEG files that are 10MB or smaller. Participants should only send one photo and one entry form per email.

For complete rules and guidelines and for the required entry form, see on.IN.gov/preservation-month.

Follow the DNR Instagram account (@indianadnr) in May where, for a week, the Division of Historic Preservation & Archaeology will feature selected photos along with contest winners to celebrate National Historic Preservation Month.