One of Southern Indiana’s longest running country music talent searches returns to the Jasper Arts Center in Jasper, Indiana. Radio station 101 Country WBDC continues to host the local showdown, now in its 43rd year, will be held on Friday, June 6th, 2025. Now is the time for acts from around the region to enter and compete for thousands of dollars in cash and prizes. This year’s winner will walk away with a $1000 cash prize, the first runner up receives $250, and $100 goes to the third place. The top three finishers along with a People’s Choice winner are presented with a beautiful, engraved trophy as well. Entries are currently being accepted by WBDC until March 28th, 2025.

Open to vocal and/or instrumental performers of country music, the WBDC Country Showdown welcomes individual acts or groups to compete. Entry forms and details for this year’s showdown are available online at www.wbdc.us or may be picked up at the WBDC Studios at 458 Third Avenue in Jasper, Indiana. This year’s entry fee is $30, and the deadline for entry is Friday, March 28th at 4pm. Performances are limited to 10 minutes and to ensure fairness, a uniform judging system is used. WBDC provides a talented backup band for performers if needed. For more information, please call (812) 634-9232 or email programdirector@dcbroadcasting.com.



The WBDC Country Showdown finds the most promising country music talent in the area, giving these performers a chance to hone their skills and win great prizes. From the first winners, “Crossfire” in 1982, to last year’s winner, “Last Minute”, the WBDC Country Showdown has proved to be a must-see event for country music fans of all ages.