Donald Glenn Hash, age 37, of Stendal, passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2025, at his home.

He was born September 8, 1987, in Bloomington to Ronald and Victoria (Godsey) Hash.  His mother preceded him in death.

He is survived by his father, Ronald Hash of Bloomington; a brother, Joseph Hash of Huntingburg; and a nephew, Benjamin Hash of Bloomington.

There will be no services held at this time.  Nass and Son Funeral Home has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.  Condolences may be shared online at:  www.nassandson.com

