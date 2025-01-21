The Martin County Community Foundation (MCCF) has announced the availability of several scholarships for graduating seniors at Loogootee Community Schools and Shoals Community School Corporation. These scholarships aim to support students who excel in academics, athletics, and community involvement while addressing financial need.

Scholarships for Loogootee High School Students

Ann Jones Burch Tennis Scholarship : Two $1,000 scholarships awarded to a male and female student demonstrating commitment to tennis, school activities, and civic engagement.

: Two $1,000 scholarships awarded to a male and female student demonstrating commitment to tennis, school activities, and civic engagement. Ben Trout Memorial Student Athlete Scholarship : A $2,700 scholarship for a student with an academic honors diploma and varsity athletic letter, displaying exemplary sportsmanship and team spirit.

: A $2,700 scholarship for a student with an academic honors diploma and varsity athletic letter, displaying exemplary sportsmanship and team spirit. Gerdon Jones Memorial Scholarship : A $2,725 award for a student who improved athletic skills and maintained a positive mental attitude.

: A $2,725 award for a student who improved athletic skills and maintained a positive mental attitude. Lester Page Scholarship : A $1,061 scholarship recognizing students for good citizenship, humility, and participation in school activities.

: A $1,061 scholarship recognizing students for good citizenship, humility, and participation in school activities. Robert Scott Waggner Memorial Scholarship : Two $500 scholarships for a male and female student who demonstrate strong academics, good attitude, and extracurricular involvement.

: Two $500 scholarships for a male and female student who demonstrate strong academics, good attitude, and extracurricular involvement. Saint Vincent de Paul Society Scholarship : A $1,162 scholarship awarded based on financial need.

: A $1,162 scholarship awarded based on financial need. William McGovern II Fund Scholarship: Supports seniors pursuing higher education.

Scholarships Selected by MCCF for Loogootee High School

Wilma L. Bateman Memorial Scholarship : A $1,235 scholarship for a female athlete with leadership qualities and community involvement.

: A $1,235 scholarship for a female athlete with leadership qualities and community involvement. Rita and Jack Butcher Loogootee Basketball Family Scholarship : Amount TBD; for students with a strong work ethic and academic performance.

: Amount TBD; for students with a strong work ethic and academic performance. George M. and Barbara Cropp Scholarship: Up to $2,500 annually, renewable for three years, for students with a GPA of 3.0 or higher and demonstrated financial need or special circumstances.

Scholarships for Shoals High School Students

Faye Shobe Memorial Scholarship : An $883 scholarship prioritizing students pursuing elementary education.

: An $883 scholarship prioritizing students pursuing elementary education. Saint Vincent de Paul Society Scholarship: A $1,194 scholarship based on financial need.

Scholarships Selected by MCCF for Shoals High School

George M. and Barbara Cropp Scholarship : Similar to the Loogootee version, this renewable scholarship is for students with a GPA of 3.0 or higher and financial need or special circumstances.

: Similar to the Loogootee version, this renewable scholarship is for students with a GPA of 3.0 or higher and financial need or special circumstances. John Hission Family Scholarship: Up to $900 annually, renewable for one year, recognizing academic achievement, good citizenship, and financial need.

Scholarships for LHS or SHS Students

Terri Sullivan Callaway Scholarship: A $2,588 scholarship for students pursuing nursing, with preference for members of Christian faith churches, particularly St. John Catholic Church in Martin County.

Application Process

Students are encouraged to contact their school counselors—Heather Hawkins at Loogootee High School and Kallie Fuhrman at Shoals High School—for applications and deadlines. Scholarships selected by MCCF require an online application at www.cfpartner.org/scholarships, which must be submitted by Thursday, February 13, at 3:00 p.m.

For more information, visit the MCCF website or reach out to the respective school counselors.