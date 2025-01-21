On December 5th, 2024, in Spencer County Circuit Court, 37-year-old, Austin R. Adkisson, of Rockport, was sentenced for charges surrounding Dealing in Methamphetamine in connection with an investigation led by Indiana State Police. In late 2023, law enforcement obtained evidence of Adkisson delivering half-ounce (approximately 14 grams) quantities of methamphetamine on multiple occasions throughout Spencer County.

Adkisson entered a Plea Agreement with the State which resulted in a sentence of seventeen and a half years. The first twelve years will be executed at the Indiana Department of Correction, followed by four years executed in community corrections placement, and one and a half years of continuing supervision.

Later, on January 9th, 2025, in Spencer County Circuit Court, 33-year-old, Justine S. Hayden, of Chrisney, pled guilty to Aiding, Inducing, or Causing Dealing in Methamphetamine in connection with an investigation led by Indiana State Police. Hayden’s plea surrounded her involvement in assisting her co-defendant, Austin Adkisson, in the delivery of approximately 14 grams of methamphetamine in early December of 2023.

Hayden entered a Plea Agreement with the State for a fixed term of fourteen years with Judge Jon A. Dartt to determine the placement of the sentence at the hearing on February 20th, 2025.