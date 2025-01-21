Latest News

The Jasper Police Department has welcomed Alec Wallace as its newest officer. Sworn in on January 21, 2025, Officer Wallace joins the force as a lateral hire with prior certification. He will begin field training on January 22, 2025.

On By Joey Rehl

