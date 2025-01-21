The Jasper Police Department has welcomed Alec Wallace as its newest officer. Sworn in on January 21, 2025, Officer Wallace joins the force as a lateral hire with prior certification. He will begin field training on January 22, 2025.
The Jasper Police Department has welcomed Alec Wallace as its newest officer. Sworn in on January 21, 2025, Officer Wallace joins the force as a lateral hire with prior certification. He will begin field training on January 22, 2025.
