Residents of Daviess, Dubois, Knox, and Martin Counties are invited to join the Four Rivers Forestry Committee for “Breakfast with a Forester” on Friday, January 31, 2025. The event will take place from 8:00 to 10:00 a.m. EST at Kelley’s Restaurant & Bar, located at 6762 Indiana 164 in Celestine, Indiana.

Attendees will have the opportunity to discuss forest management concerns with IDNR District Foresters, Purdue Extension foresters, private consultants, and representatives from IDNR Forest Properties.

This informal event is free to attend, but participants must cover the cost of their meal. Those planning to attend are encouraged to contact Judi Brown at 812-631-4904 or JBrown@abcbirds.org to help estimate attendance.