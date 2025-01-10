On Wednesday evening, January 8th, at approximately 6:40 p.m., Indiana State Police and Martin County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash on US 50 east of State Road 450. This is just west of Shoals.

Preliminary investigation indicated Paul M. Davis, 58, of Shoals, was driving a 2016 Cadillac SUV eastbound on US 50, and Jonathon A. Kauffman, 21, of Washington, was driving a 2010 Mack semi-tractor trailer westbound on US 50. The vehicle Davis was driving, lost control, traveled sideways into the westbound lane, and collided with the semi-tractor trailer. Davis was pronounced dead at the scene by the Martin County Coroner. Kauffman was not injured.

Authorities have made notifications to the family. An autopsy will be scheduled. This case is still under investigation.