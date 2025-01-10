The following is from the Greater Jasper Consolidated School District:

On Tuesday, January 7, 2025, PowerSchool informed our leadership team that they experienced a cybersecurity incident involving unauthorized access to certain PowerSchool SIS customer data. Unfortunately, they have confirmed that the information belongs to some of Greater Jasper Consolidated School’s families and educators.

PowerSchool serves thousands of school districts across the United States and Canada, and many have been impacted. This unauthorized access was not unique to Greater Jasper and could not have been prevented locally.

We take the security of our student and staff data very seriously, and upon learning of the PowerSchool incident, our Technology Department immediately began an internal investigation. We have been able to determine that the following data was compromised:

Student directory information (for example- address, phone number)

Student demographic information (for example- name, date of birth, grade in school)

Student medical alert information (for example- asthma, diabetes)

Parent/guardian directory information (for example- address, phone)

Guardian alerts (for example- no contact, no pickup)

Last four digits of SSN

No student or parent/guardian photographs, financial data, medical records, grades, or notes were compromised.

Some employee data was also included in the breach.

Employees who have PowerSchool accounts (typically teachers and administrators) had directory information, and the last four digits of their social security numbers were compromised.

PowerSchool has informed us that they have taken action with the hackers to ensure the unauthorized data was deleted without any further replication or dissemination. They do not anticipate any of the data being shared or made public and are working with cybersecurity experts and law enforcement to ensure ongoing data safety.

We are also working with our Indiana agencies and law enforcement partners to ensure the ongoing safety of Greater Jasper’s data. We still recommend you review these Best Practices Following a Data Breach.

PowerSchool will provide impacted individuals more information and resources (including credit monitoring or identity protection services if applicable) will be provided to you as it becomes available.