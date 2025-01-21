Princeton lost a piece of its history when a church that stood for 130 years was destroyed by fire. The blaze was discovered by Princeton Fire Department’s Engine 1, which was flagged down while responding to a nearby medical call. Smoke rising above neighboring buildings confirmed the fire, prompting immediate action.

Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke venting from the structure. A swift search by the Princeton Police Department ensured no one was inside the building. Firefighters entered the church to find smoke but no visible flames until they breached the attic, which was fully engulfed.

As structural integrity quickly deteriorated, all personnel were ordered to evacuate. Moments later, the roof collapsed, followed by an exterior wall falling into the parking lot. Fire crews shifted to defensive tactics, using deck guns, ladder trucks, and portable master streams to control the flames.

Parker Excavating assisted by removing portions of the building to access stubborn hot spots, though some areas remain inaccessible. Crews worked for seven hours and continued monitoring overnight.

Support came from multiple fire and rescue departments, energy providers, and emergency services, with 47 personnel on scene. Despite challenging weather conditions, only minor injuries were reported.

The Princeton Fire Department expressed gratitude to the community and mutual aid responders who stepped up during this tragedy.