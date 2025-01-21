Brandon T. O’Connell, age 21, of Haysville, Indiana, passed away at 11:53 a.m. on Tuesday, January 14, 2025, at home.

Brandon was born in Palos Heights, Illinois, on March 14, 2003, to Michael Sr. and Jean (Rock) O’Connell.

He was a 2021 graduate of Northeast Dubois High School.

He was a manager for Celebration Ice.

Brandon enjoyed spending time outdoors, camping and bon fires, and hanging out with friends.

Surviving is his daughter, Everleigh O’Connell, Dubois, IN, his mother, Jean O’Connell, Haysville, IN, three siblings, Ryan O’Connell, Chicago, IL, Courtney O’Connell, Louisville, KY, and Tyler O’Connell, Haysville, IN.

Preceding him in death is his father, Michael O’Connell Sr. and one brother, Mick O’Connell.

A Celebration of Life for Brandon T. O’Connell will be held at a later date.

