Residents of Warrick and Vanderburgh counties are asked by Indiana 211 to report storm damage from Winter Storm Blair beginning January 5th, 2025.

To help establish a comprehensive assessment of damage, residents can call 866-211-9966 or visit the Indiana 211 website, at in211.org and click on “Damage Reporting for Vanderburgh & Warrick Counties”. Collecting assessments via this process will help the IDHS determine damage estimates and develop the next course of action in the disaster recovery process.

Currently, only residents in Warrick and Vanderburgh counties should utilize Indiana 211 for January 5th damage reports. Other counties should reach out to their local emergency manager.

Agricultural damage should be reported to the Purdue Extension.