The Dubois County Solid Waste District is reminding the local community that it’s not too late to recycle strands of old Christmas lights at the Jasper Rural King, located at 1920 Lube Way, during regular store hours through Monday, January 20th.

Cardboard barrels are provided at the entry to the store and inside the SWMD Process Center. After the barrels are removed, residents can only bring strands of lights to the SWMD Process Center.

The program accepts strands of electric lights only, not rigid frames such as yard shapes. Recycling the strands with lights on them is fine, but boxes and bags of individual lights are not accepted.

The District Process Center is located at 1103 South 350 West in Jasper. Regular hours are from 8 AM to 1 PM Monday through Friday.

Residents can call 812-482-7865 or email swmd@duboiscountyin.org for more information.

This recycling program is in cooperation with Jasper Salvage, Jasper Rural King, and the Dubois County Solid Waste District.