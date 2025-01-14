The Indiana Department of Environmental Management announced it is taking applications and nominations for the 2025 Governor’s Awards for Environmental Excellence. This marks the 32nd year the awards have been given to celebrate innovative projects with measurable environmental benefits.

Presented annually since 1994, the Governor’s Award for Environmental Excellence has become one of Indiana’s most prestigious environmental awards.

This year, IDEM and the Governor’s Office will present seven awards, one in each of the following categories:

Energy Efficiency/Renewable Resources

Environmental Education/Outreach

Five-Year Continuous Improvement

Greening the Government

Land Use/Conservation

Pollution Prevention

Recycling/Reuse

The Greening of the Government category is designed to shine a light on communities or government agencies that are making significant strides towards building greener, more sustainable communities or their operations. IDEM recently updated the award criteria to include a wider range of projects that would allow state, county, and local government agencies of all sizes the opportunity to have their successful programs recognized.



Citizens, government agencies, businesses, organizations, and educational institutions are invited to submit nominations on behalf of others. Self-nominations are encouraged. Eligible projects must have occurred in Indiana and been implemented in 2023 or 2024.



The deadline for nominations is March 7th, 2025. Awards will be presented in September. A panel of conservation, environmental, and academic professionals reviews nominations. The awards will be based on project innovation, measurable results, and transferability.

Nomination forms and instructions are available at idem.IN.gov/partnerships/governors-awards-for-environmental-excellence.