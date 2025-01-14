The Shoals Public Library has officially moved to a temporary location at 325B Main Street as its historic Carnegie building undergoes construction for an expansion project. Library patrons can look forward to updates on the expansion in the near future.

Despite the change in location, the library continues to offer a wide selection of materials and provides services such as copying, printing, and computer access. Visitors are encouraged to stop by and explore the temporary site.

The new location is conveniently situated in the first building on the right when turning off Highway 50 onto Main Street, next to SC Draperies in part of the old Alco Dime Store.

For those looking for a cozy spot to meet their reading and technology needs, the Shoals Public Library remains committed to serving the community during this transitional period.