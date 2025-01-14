Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter has retired following a career in law enforcement which spanned nearly 40 years. He was born and raised in Laporte, Indiana, and after graduating from LaPorte High School in 1980, he went on to attend Ball State University. He holds a Bachelor of Science Degree with an emphasis on Management, Leadership and Organizational Structure from Indiana Wesleyan University. The son of a State Trooper, Carter followed in his father’s footstep and in July 1984 he was accepted into the 42nd Indiana State Police Recruit School.

He served eighteen years with the Indiana State Police from November 1984 until December 2002 and was assigned to the Pendleton State Police District while serving in Hamilton County. In 2002, Carter sought the elected office of Sheriff of Hamilton County and ultimately served two terms from January 2003 through December 2010 as the elected Sheriff.

Appointed by Governor Mike Pence, Carter became Indiana’s 20th Superintendent of the State Police on January 14, 2013, and was reappointed by Governor Eric Holcomb on January 13, 2017.

Not one to shy away from the public spotlight, he led the State Police through some of the most difficult times to include civil unrest in 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic, decreased public perception of law enforcement and two of the highest profile cases in the agency’s history, the Delphi double murders and Flora fire investigations.

Through it all, Carter and his staff continued to take the State Police forward by providing body/in-car cameras for all Sergeants and Troopers, state-of-the-art communications equipment, moving to an all-SUV patrol fleet, a more robust training program, bringing more resources for mental health assistance to employees, and an increased effort in recruiting and retention, to name a few.

Carter, who served as Superintendent for 12 years, was the longest serving Superintendent in the nearly 92-year history of the Indiana State Police.

Carter resides in Hamilton County with his family.

Distinguished Awards:

Sagamore of the Wabash presented by Governor Evan Bayh

Indiana State Police Silver Star Award for Meritorious Service and Outstanding Heroism

Public Service Award – Indiana University Kokomo School of Public and Environmental Affairs

Government Agency Partnership Award – Indianapolis Department of Public Safety

Sagamore of the Wabash presented by Governor Eric Holcomb